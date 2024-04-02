Unfolding of electoral bond details show 'BJP touch' in Congress actions: Vijayan

Malappuram (Kerala): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged on Tuesday that the actions of the Congress bore a distinct 'BJP touch,' which became particularly evident in the unfolding details of the electoral bond scam. Addressing an election meeting organised by the CPI(M)-led LDF at Perinthalmanna in this district, Vijayan, a veteran Marxist leader, described the electoral bond allegations as a 'mega scam' and alleged that the BJP played a key role in it.