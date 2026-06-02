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Homeindiakerala

'Unnecessary and burdensome': Shashi Tharoor on full rendition of Vande Mataram at official events; BJP hits back

Tharoor said everyone respects Vande Mataram, but making the full version mandatory at every function was difficult to justify.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 04:57 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 04:53 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaIndian PoliticsShashi TharoorVande Mataram

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