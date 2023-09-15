Unrest in Kerala Congress over decade-old solar 'scam'

Unrest is brewing in Kerala Congress over the decade-old solar power project "scam" that rocked the Oommen Chandy-led Congress government in the state in 2013.

Even as a recent CBI report mentioned a conspiracy involving some CPM leaders in raising baseless sexual allegations against Chandy, the CPM managed to counter it by raking up remarks made by Congress leaders targeting Chandy when the "scam" surfaced.

The Congress that initially sought a probe into the conspiracy mentioned in the CBI report was later seen dilly dallying on the demand, triggering criticism from the CPM that the Congress was fearing a probe as it would expose the "conspiracies" hatched by them against Chandy.

There are also unconfirmed reports that Congress senior leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan sought action against party colleague and Chandy's loyalist K C Joseph for making remarks that the arrest of Chandy's personnel staff by the state police in the solar scam in 2013 could not have happened without the knowledge of the then home minister Radhakrishan.