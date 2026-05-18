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V D Satheesan: Lawyer, debater and face of Congress' comeback in Kerala

Satheesan put the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government on defensive mode on various issues, including alleged nepotism and financial irregularities.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 07:52 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 07:52 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaUDFV D Satheesan

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