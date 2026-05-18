V D Satheesan takes oath as 13th Chief Minister of Kerala; 20 others sworn in

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan">V D Satheesan</a> was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>on Monday.</p><p>Thousands of people and top political leaders, including AICC leaders <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi </a>and Priyanka Gandhi, Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a>, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, are witnessing the event at the central stadium close to the government secretariat.</p><p>Sixty-one-year old Satheesan took oath in the name of god. Governor Rajendra Arleakar administered the oath to him.</p><p>The jam-packed venue was reverberating with sloganeering and applause since the morning. As Satheesan took oath, the excitement levels went beyond limits.</p><p>The 21-member Cabinet, with two women, has 14 first-time Ministers, including Satheesan, marking a generational shift in the party.</p><p>Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennitha, who lost the race to the Chief Minister's post, is also part of the Cabinet. He is likely to be given the Home portfolio.</p><p>The other members being sworn in are Sunny Joseph (Kerala PCC president), K Muraleedharan, A P Anilkumar, P C Vishnunadh, Roji M John, Bindu Krishna, M Liju, T Siddique, K A Thulasi and O J Janeesh from the Congress and P K Kunhalikutty, N. Samsudheen, K M Shaji, P K Basheer and V E Abdul Gafoor from the Indian Union Muslim League.</p><p>Mons Joseph of the Kerala Congress-Joseph, Shibu Baby John of RSP, Anoop Jacob of the Kerala Congress-Jacob party and C P John of the CMP are the others being sworn-in.</p><p>Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu are among the prominent persons present.</p>