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V D Satheesan takes oath as 13th Chief Minister of Kerala; 20 others sworn in

The 21-member Cabinet, with two women, has 14 first-time Ministers.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 05:26 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 05:26 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaKerala NewsIndia PoliticsV D Satheesankerala politics

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