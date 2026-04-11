<p>Palakkad: A Vande Bharat train operating from Ernakulam to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>sustained minor damage in a stone-pelting incident a day earlier, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred near Parali in Palakkad district at around 4.30 pm on Friday, an officer of the Government Railway Police (GRP), Palakkad, said.</p>.Vande Bharat passenger reports live worms in packaged curd; vendor fined, contract terminated after video goes viral.<p>“No one was injured in the incident. One of the train’s windows suffered minor damage,” the officer said.</p>.<p>He added that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered a case and launched an investigation.</p>.<p>“GRP and RPF teams are present at Parali as part of the investigation. The stones may have been thrown by a person of unsound mind or someone who was intoxicated,” the officer said.</p>