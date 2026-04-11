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Vande Bharat train window damaged in stone-pelting incident near Kerala’s Palakkad

The incident occurred near Parali in Palakkad district at around 4.30 pm on Friday, an officer of the Government Railway Police (GRP), Palakkad, said.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 08:10 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 08:10 IST
India NewsKeralaVande BharatPalakkad

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