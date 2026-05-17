<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister-designate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan">V D Satheesan</a> on Sunday announced his ministerial team ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in the state.</p>.<p>Satheesan said the list of ministers had been finalised after discussions among alliance leaders, taking into account social and regional balance within the coalition.</p>.<p>He said senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan and Sunny Joseph would be inducted as ministers.</p>.UDF govt swearing-in preparations in full swing in Thiruvananthapuram.<p>The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udf"> UDF </a>also decided to appoint senior legislator Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan as Speaker of the Assembly, while Shanimol Usman will serve as Deputy Speaker.</p>.<p>Satheesan said many deserving leaders could not be accommodated in the Cabinet despite the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> securing 63 seats, describing it as one of the party’s biggest victories in the state.</p>.<p>“There are many deserving leaders both within and outside the list. But a party like the Congress has to consider social balance, regional representation and several other factors while taking such decisions,” he said.</p>.<p>He added that discussions on the allocation of portfolios among coalition partners were almost complete, with only minor corrections remaining.</p>.<p>The final list would be formally submitted to the Governor and later notified through an official gazette following approval. </p>