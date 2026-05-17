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Satheesan announces Kerala Cabinet ahead of swearing-in ceremony

He said senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan and Sunny Joseph would be inducted as ministers.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 13:21 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 13:21 IST
India NewsKerala NewsVD Satheesan

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