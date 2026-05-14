<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/public-support-outweighs-seniority-v-d-satheesan-emerges-winner-in-kerala-cm-race-k-c-venugopal-ramesh-chennithala-4002569">Chief Minister designate V D Satheesan</a> called on Kerala governor Rajendra Arlekar on Thursday staking claim to form the government.</p><p>The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held on May 18.</p><p>Satheesan was accompanied by AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunsi and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph. </p>.Despite winning Kerala CM race, V D Satheesan could face a bumpy ride as resentment in K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala camps brews up.<p>Earlier the Congress legislature party met and formally elected him as the leader. AICC observer Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken were also present.</p><p>Among the 63 elected members of the Congress, party senior leader Ramesh Chennithala was not present at the CLP meeting. Even as Chennithala was reportedly upset over losing the race for the CM post and left for Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple soon after AICC announced Satheesan as the leader, he reportedly gave his support for Satheesan in writing.</p>