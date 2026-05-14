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VD Satheesan meets Kerala Governor to stake claim to form govt; swearing in on May 18

Satheesan was accompanied by AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunsi and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 16:16 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 16:16 IST
India NewsKeralaV D Satheesanrajendra arlekar

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