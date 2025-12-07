Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Verdict in Kerala actor assault case involving Dileep on Monday

The investigation and trial also witnessed many hurdles with as many as 28 witnesses, including prominent film personalities, turning hostile and two special prosecutors quitting.
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 13:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 December 2025, 13:26 IST
India NewsKeralaMalayalam film industry

Follow us on :

Follow Us