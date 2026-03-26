<p>Kollam (Kerala): Veteran actor and director E A Rajendran died in Pattathanam here on Thursday, film industry sources said.</p><p>He was 71.</p><p>According to industry sources, he had been undergoing treatment for the past few months.</p><p>The funeral will be held at his native place in Thrithallur, Thrissur, on Friday.</p><p>Rajendran was the brother-in-law of actor Mukesh and the son-in-law of noted theatre director O Madhavan.</p>.Veteran sports journalist S Thyagarajan dies at 85.<p>After marrying Sandhya, daughter of Madhavan and sister of Mukesh, they settled in Pattathanam, Kollam.</p><p>An alumnus of the National School of Drama, New Delhi, and the Film and Television Institute of India, Rajendran began his career as a theatre artist.</p><p>He made his film debut with <em>Greeshman</em> in 1981 and went on to act in more than 50 films.</p><p>His last film was <em>Oru Perumkaliyattam</em>, directed by Jayaraj, in 2023.</p><p>He had also worked with the State Horticulture Corporation.</p><p>Rajendran is survived by wife, Sandhya Rajendran, and his son, Divyadarshan.</p><p>Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the actor's demise.</p>