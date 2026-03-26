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Veteran actor-director E A Rajendran dies at 71

The funeral will be held at his native place in Thrithallur, Thrissur, on Friday.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 05:26 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 05:26 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsKerala

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