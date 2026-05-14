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Veteran Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala misses Kerala CM post again as V D Satheesan takes the crown

Chennithala, who is a six time MLA from Haripad, is learnt to be upset over the decision of AICC to make Satheesan the Chief Minister.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 09:25 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 09:25 IST
India NewsKerala NewsRamesh ChennithalaV D SatheesanKerala AssemblyKerala electionsSenior Congress leaderKerala CM

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