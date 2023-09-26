'Vidyatheeram' helping many from fishermen families in Kerala crack medical entrance tests

"In this highly competitive scenario for many students like me hailing from fishermen families getting admission for MBBS was a distant dream even as we fared well in studies. But the 'Vidyatheeram' scheme has become a helping hand for the meritorious students from the fishermen community to dream big," Dr. Riya Sivaprasad, a native of Puthiyappa in Kozhikode, told DH.



Sivaprasad, who got admission to government medical college in Alappuzha in 2016 and is now practising as doctor, is among those who are obliged to the 'Vidyatheeram' scheme.



Faseela hailing from a fishermen family at Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram was also among the beneficiaries of the scheme. "Many families of fishermen could not even dream of affording the high fees and other expenses for attending coaching classes. Hence the 'Vidyatheeram' scheme is a morale booster to meritorious students from the coastal areas," endorses Faseela who completed MBBS in 2022.



The fisheries department has set various parameters, including merit, for selecting candidates for the scheme. The selected students will be provided financial assistance for attending coaching classes. The fees are paid by the government directly to the coaching centres.