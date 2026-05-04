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Vijay to get support from 'secular forces' to form government

CPI(M) sources said a high-level meeting has been convened to discuss the assembly election results and decide on the next course of action.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 15:46 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 15:46 IST
India NewsKeralaVijaysecular

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