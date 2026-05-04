<p>With just 12 seats short of a simple majority, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">C Joseph Vijay</a> is likely to get support from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> and other <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> allies to form the next government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>. </p> <p>While Congress won five seats, VCK, CPI (M), CPI, DMDK, and IUML each won two seats, totaling 10 seats – these parties have now become the cynosure of all eyes.</p> <p>Congress took the first step with its leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> congratulating Vijay on TVK’s spectacular performance and hinting that the party will offer its support.</p> <p>“This mandate reflects the rising voice of youth which cannot, and will not, be ignored,” he said in an X post. However, Rahul did not mention his telephonic conversation with outgoing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mk-stalin">M K Stalin</a> in his X post; party general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jairam-ramesh">Jairam Ramesh</a> conveyed this message in his social media post. </p> <p>Rahul was said to be inclined towards aligning with the TVK before the elections but Congress President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge’s</a> decision to continue in the DMK alliance prevailed. He also did not share the stage with Stalin during the election campaign, exposing chinks within the alliance – the two had addressed the other brother during the 2024 elections. </p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | If Vijay's TVK fails to get majority, 3 possible allies emerge— Congress, Left, AIADMK.<p>Sources in the Congress told <em>DH</em> that the party will extend its “full support” to Vijay to prevent the AIADMK and BJP from supporting him. “We must respect the people’s mandate by extending our support. A decision will be taken very soon,” the source added. </p> <p>CPI(M) sources said a high-level meeting has been convened to discuss the assembly election results and decide on the next course of action. The sources added that the Left bloc with four seats, is likely to support Vijay, while there is no clarity on DMDK, IUML, and VCK. </p> <p>“DMK allies have won 15 seats. It is only logical that they support Vijay and respect the people’s mandate,” a source aware of developments in TVK told <em>DH</em>. Additionally, AIADMK ally PMK has also won five seats but it is not clear whether the party will support TVK. </p> <p>Clarity on support from the “secular forces” is expected in the next few days following which formal talks will be initiated. “It will take a few days to enlist support from parties. But we hope everything will be smooth as TVK is the single largest party. We will form the government in a week’s time,” the source added.</p> <p>Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu police took control of security around Vijay’s palatial bungalow on the East Coast Road. The to-be Chief Minister visited his parents and sought their blessings on his victory.</p>