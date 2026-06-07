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Homeindiakerala

‘Vijayan sat like wet chicken’: Ex-CPI(M) leader criticises Opposition's performance in Kerala Assembly

They were denied Assembly tickets in 2021 as part of the CPI(M)’s policy of replacing senior legislators who had contested multiple elections.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 16:06 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 16:06 IST
India NewsKeralaCPI(M)Pinarayi VijayanKerala Assembly

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