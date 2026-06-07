‘Vijayan sat like wet chicken’: Ex-CPI(M) leader criticises Opposition's performance in Kerala Assembly

<p>Alappuzha: Former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpi-m">CPI(M)</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-sudhakaran">G Sudhakaran</a>, elected to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> Assembly as a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-democratic-front">UDF</a>-backed independent from Ambalapuzha, on Sunday criticised Leader of Opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a>, alleging the Left had failed to effectively counter the government in the House.</p>.<p>Sudhakaran was speaking at a function held to inaugurate his <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mla">MLA</a> office.</p>.<p>A former minister and multiple-time MLA as a CPI(M) leader, Sudhakaran left the party after alleging that he was sidelined by the district leadership.</p>.<p>He later contested the Assembly election as an independent candidate with UDF support and won from Ambalapuzha.</p>.<p>Referring to a recent speech by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan">V D Satheesan</a> on the state’s financial situation, Sudhakaran said the Opposition had failed to defend its position in the Assembly.</p>.<p>“There was a speech by Satheesan in the Assembly in which he sharply criticised the financial position inherited from the previous LDF government. But not a single word was spoken by the Opposition to defend its position,” he said.</p>.<p>According to Sudhakaran, the Left has a strong political and ideological position, but there are currently no leaders in the Opposition capable of articulating and defending it.</p>.<p>“Someone in the Opposition should have stood up and responded, but there was no one to do that,” he said.</p>.Kerala Assembly witnesses former CM Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) rebels break the ice after fallout.CPI(M) back in action as opposition in Kerala amid internal resentment.<p>Using a sharp metaphor to describe Vijayan’s silence, Sudhakaran said the Opposition leader remained passive throughout the debate.</p>.<p>“Comrade Pinarayi was sitting there like a wet chicken. He sat silently without responding. K N Balagopal also does not know how to speak. It was a pathetic sight,” he claimed.</p>.<p>Sudhakaran said he felt saddened by the condition of the Opposition benches, recalling that he had spent nearly two decades sitting there as a member of the Left Front.</p>.<p>“I sat with them for 20 years. Watching that situation was painful,” he said.</p>.<p>He added that former finance minister T M Thomas Isaac would have responded effectively had he been a member of the Assembly.</p>.<p>Both Sudhakaran and Isaac served as ministers in the 2016–2021 LDF government.</p>.<p>They were denied Assembly tickets in 2021 as part of the CPI(M)’s policy of replacing senior legislators who had contested multiple elections.</p>.<p>AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal attended the inauguration of Sudhakaran’s MLA office.</p>