Vijayan to protest in Delhi against Modi government's ‘neglect’ on February 8

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will lead a protest against the Centre in New Delhi on February 8 accusing the Narendra Modi government of neglecting the state.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has sought the support of all Opposition parties and chief ministers of other non-BJP-ruled states.

Vijayan held an online meeting with the Opposition, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), on Monday but the UDF is yet to decide on joining the stir.

Sources said the Congress may keep off as its participation could trigger allegations of a CPM-Congress nexus in Kerala. BJP has already raised the allegation after the Chief Minister sought Congress's support for the same.