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Viral Kumbh Mela girl accuses director of 'misbehaving' with minor girls

She also claimed that the director was speaking ill about her and that he won't make her a part of his films.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 17:05 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 17:05 IST
India NewsKeralaPrayagrajKumbh Mela

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