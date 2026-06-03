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Homeindiakerala

Viral Kumbh Mela girl appears to be major: Kerala HC as it grants transit bail to her husband

The girl's husband, Mohd Farman, is accused of kidnapping her in a case registered by Madhya Pradesh police on a complaint by her father, who has claimed that she is a minor.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 10:45 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 10:45 IST
India NewsKerala High CourtKumbh Mela

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