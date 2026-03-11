Menu
Viral Kumbh Mela woman approaches Kerala police, seeks protection to stay with boyfriend

With a captivating smile and beautiful eyes, the Indore girl had shot to fame after a virtual content creator shared a video of her selling rudraksh garlands at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 12:39 IST
Comments
Published 11 March 2026, 12:39 IST
India NewsKeralaThiruvananthapuramTrending

