<p>Monalisa Bhonsle, who gained fame during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prayagraj">Prayagraj</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kumbh-mela">Kumbh Mela</a>, approached the police on Wednesday seeking protection to stay with her boyfriend and marry him.</p><p>Along with her boyfriend, she arrived at the Thampanoor police station alleging that her father was trying to forcibly take her back to her hometown. </p><p>Police said that Monalisa was in Thiruvananthapuram as she is shooting for a film with director Sanoj Mishra.</p><p>The Indore girl who carries a beautiful smile and captivating eyes ganied fame after a content creator had earlier shared a video of her selling rudraksh garlands at Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.</p><p>According to police, Bhonsle and her boyfriend, a native of Uttar Pradesh, arrived at the police station, accompanied by the crew members of the film, alleging that her father was attempting to take her back against her will.</p>.<p>A police officer said, "She insisted that she won't go with her father and made it clear that she is going to marry her boyfriend. As she is a major, she can act according to her choice."</p><p>The officer said that the couple left after informing the police that they would get married at the earliest in the Kerala capital itself.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>