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'Visiting places of worship not forbidden for communists': P Jayarajan

Jayarajan said that his visit was part of researches for his new book Sanathanikale Hindutva Vazhikal (The Hindutva ways of Sanathana dharma followers).
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 14:26 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 14:26 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsCPMplaces of worship

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