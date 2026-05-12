'Visiting places of worship not forbidden for communists': P Jayarajan

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: CPM senior leader in Kerala P Jayarjan said that visiting places of worship are not forbidden for communists.</p><p>Jayarajan, who is a state committee member of the CPM, was justifying his visit to Kodungallur Sree Kurumba Bhagavathi Temple the other day.</p><p>Jayarajan said on Tuesday that his visit was part of researches for his new book <em>Sanathanikale Hindutva Vazhikal</em> (The Hindutva ways of Sanathana dharma followers).</p><p>"One chapter of the book is on temples that follow rituals that are not Brahmanical. The Kodungallur temple is one such temple and hence I visited the temple as I happened to drop in at Kodungallur on the way to Kochi."</p>.Row over Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's son's Guruvayur temple visit.<p>"I had also visited many worship centres in the country not as part of religious beliefs but to understand more about the society, culture and history. Visiting worship centres is not forbidden for communists," said Jayarajan, who is serving as chairman of Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board.</p><p>A recent visit of Chief Minister (caretaker) Pinarayi Vijayan's son Vivek Kiran to the Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple had also triggered a row after the temple officials allegedly prevented media personnel from taking photographs and videos of the CPM leader's son's temple visit.</p>