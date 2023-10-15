Vizhinjam port: CPI(M) dismisses Congress' claim of 'real credit' for Oommen Chandy

Dismissing the Congress' claims, Govindan told reporters, "It was EK Nayanar, the former Left chief minister, who envisioned the port 30 years ago. Later, VS Achuthanandan took it forward. The UDF (Congress-led United Democratic Front) government did not even implement it properly."

The CPI(M) leader alleged that the project was sabotaged by the UDF, which entered into an agreement with the Adani Group, 'taking the chance to earn profit from the port'.