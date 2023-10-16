Vizhinjam seaport commissioned amidst CPM, Congress staking claim

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who inaugurated the seaport by formally receiving the first cargo ship from China, Zhen Hua 15, with cranes for the port's operations, said that Kerala would become the hub of container transhipment in the country as the VIS could accommodate motherships. He said that the port would commence commercial operations in another six months. He also said that the project proved that nothing was impossible in Kerala.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress who spoke later said that former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy took efforts in initiating the project despite allegations that it was a real estate deal with the Adani group, the private partner of the project.