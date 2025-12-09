<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Voters in seven districts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>began casting ballots on Tuesday in the first phase of crucial local elections, viewed by many as a key indicator ahead of next year's state legislative assembly contest.</p>.<p>Voting began at 7 am for the local bodies in seven districts--Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam and by 9:30 am, the polling percentage crossed 14.5 per cent, according to the State Election Commission (SEC).</p>.Woman candidate dies days ahead of civic polls in Kerala.<p>Voters of all ages and professions, including actors like Asif Ali and Renji Panicker, were seen standing in queues since early morning to exercise their franchise.</p>.<p>Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan, UDF convener Adoor Prakash and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala expressed confidence of a "historic win" for the UDF, claiming there was an "anti-incumbency" feeling among the people and the Sabarimala gold issue has been a setback for the ruling LDF in the state.</p>.<p>Satheesan also said that the sexual assault allegations against expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil will not affect the party in the polls as it took exemplary action against him.</p>.<p>He claimed that the Mamkootathil issue has also become a setback for the Left government as it has allegedly failed to arrest the MLA till now.</p>.<p>The ruling LDF too expressed confidence of scripting a huge victory, with CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby claiming that the efficient probe by the court-appointed SIT into the Sabarimala gold issue will act in favour of the Left front in the polls.</p>.<p>The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by CPI(M), is banking on its record of development schemes and welfare pensions to secure support.</p>.<p>The BJP, which is striving to make deeper inroads into the state, is campaigning strongly on a platform that includes sensitive religious issues like the management of the Sabarimala temple.</p>.<p>Electorates in the remaining districts--Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod-- will vote on December 11.</p>.<p>According to the Election Commission, 1,32,83,789 voters are eligible to decide the outcome of 75,632 candidates contesting in 23,576 wards across the state in the two phases.</p>.<p>Results for all 1,199 local bodies are scheduled to be announced on December 13.</p>.<p>The election is being closely watched as a semi-final for the main political battle in the southern state.</p>.<p>As voters cast their ballots in the first seven districts, political campaigning in the remaining seven districts was set to end on Tuesday evening.</p>