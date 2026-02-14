‘War against voters’: CPI(M) asks Election Commission to scrap electoral roll revision
In Assam, Baby said it has been reported that there is widespread misuse of Form 7 through mass third-party objections filed using misappropriated Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) and mobile numbers.
. @MABABYCPIM, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has written a Petition to the Chief Election Commissioner, regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (#SIR) of Electoral Rolls. pic.twitter.com/9QnT8SnZ9J