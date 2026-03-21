<p>Alappuzha (Kerala): The war of words between the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=CPI(M)">CPI(M) </a>and rebel leader G Sudhakaran intensified further, with minister Saji Cherian alleging that the former party leader lacks political morality, drawing a contrast with Congress leader K Sudhakaran.</p>.<p>Speaking at an election convention of minister P Prasad in Cherthala, here on Friday night, Cherian said that Sudhakaran, who is contesting as an independent candidate from Ambalappuzha, had betrayed the party.</p>.<p>He compared G Sudhakaran with Congress MP K Sudhakaran, who had differences with his party leadership after being denied a ticket in the Assembly election from Kannur.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Huge blow for CPI(M) as senior leader G Sudhakaran decides to contest as independent from Ambalappuzha .<p>“K Sudhakaran did not betray his party. That is political morality. He was denied a ticket, which followed disputes, but in the end, he abided by the party’s stand,” Cherian said.</p>.<p>Cherian also took a swipe at the Congress, saying its claims of “miracles” during election periods had materialised in Alappuzha through G Sudhakaran’s exit from the CPI(M) and decision to contest as an independent.</p>.<p>“They said CPI(M) in Alappuzha is going to end. But nothing is going to happen. No one from our party will be part of the Congress’s so-called miracle,” he said.</p>.<p>He further remarked that even if he were to leave the party like Sudhakaran, no one, including his wife, would follow him.</p>.<p>Slamming the rebel leader, Cherian said that after the party had given him positions and responsibilities, he should not have betrayed the organisation.</p>.<p>“If the UDF believes it can win in Kerala by aligning with those who stabbed the party, it will not happen in Alappuzha,” Cherian added.</p>.<p>Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) leaders in Alappuzha had also termed Sudhakaran’s decision to contest the election as betraying the party.</p>.<p>On the other hand, Sudhakaran maintained that the party is now in the hands of “political criminals”.</p>.<p>The four-time MLA and two-time minister is being backed by the UDF in Alappuzha after the front decided not to field a candidate in the constituency. </p>