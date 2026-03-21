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War of words escalates between CPI(M) and rebel leader G Sudhakaran

Cherian also took a swipe at the Congress, saying its claims of “miracles” during election periods had materialised in Alappuzha through G Sudhakaran’s exit from the CPI(M).
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 06:09 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 06:09 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndia PoliticsG SudhakaranCPI (M)

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