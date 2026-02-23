Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

War of words in Kerala assembly over Sabarimala gold row; UDF announces non-cooperation

Raising slogans and holding placards demanding the resignation of Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, the UDF members staged a protest in front of the Speaker's podium.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 06:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 06:01 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsKerala NewsSabarimalaLDFUDFKerala Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us