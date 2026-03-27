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Watch | AI enters Kerala's poll battlefield, reshaping campaigns across party lines

The election war is aggressively fought in the digital space as well.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 07:13 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 07:13 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaIndian PoliticsViral videoArtificial Intelligence

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