<p>A recent video of an elderly woman teaching basic civic sense lesson to a man riding a scooter on the footpath is making rounds on social media platforms. </p><p>The video of the incident was posted on Instagram by a user named 'alfu__stories_', with the caption, "When ammachi says enough is enough".</p><p>The clip is from Eranhipalam, Kozhikode, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala</a>. As mentioned in the caption of the video, the man, to avoid the traffic on main road, was seen taking a diversion and riding on the footpath. Many people were seen giving way to the vehicle, however, only this elderly woman stopped the rider and asked him to ride on the main road.</p><p>The woman stood in front of the scooter and confronted him. Even when the man tried to go ahead, the woman did not move, and for proof, started recording him.</p><p>Eventually, the man gave up, took a U-turn and then rode on the main road. </p>.<p>Netizens are applauding the 'ammachi' for her brave attitude and for teaching the man basic civic sense. </p><p>The video has garnered over 24 million views and a flurry of comments, with many calling her "the real hero".</p><p>A user commented, "It just takes one person to initiate the change. Just one person!"</p><p>Another user wrote, "I want to be friends with her. I want to be like her."</p><p>"Ammachi rocked," commented a third. </p><p>"The fact that he fought for so long to go rather than just realise his mistake and go back even after the traffic cleared up is insane. we need to do better," commented another user.</p><p>A comment under the post noted that the woman's name is Prabha, and that she was the warden at Captain Lakshmi Hostel in Kozhikode. "She was strict, loud, and scary at times...but she was the most caring and loving soul," it said. </p>