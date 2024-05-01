Water shortage, power cuts affect tribal settlements in Kerala's forests amid 'extreme' heatwave

There are nearly 28 tribal settlements in the Kuttichal and Kottoor areas, and a water shortage and extreme heat are creating havoc.

"We have never experienced such heat. Every year, we will have higher temperatures during these months, but not this extreme. Power failures are very common here, and we just cannot sleep at night due to the heat," Parippu, an elderly woman resident in the area, said.

She said the residents in the area collect drinking water using rubber hoses from water resources further deep inside the jungle. "When the wild animals destroy that, we do not have an alternative source for drinking water," Surendran Kani, another resident, said.

Even the animals are feeling the heat and are camping near the water holes inside the forest, the residents say, making it difficult for them to go and take a bath in these areas.

Kottoor has one of the biggest elephant rehabilitation centres in the state, and the authorities are letting the elephants get inside the Neyyar dam water to cool off and also spraying water on them to help them beat the heat.

"We are taking steps to cool off the animals. On the menu, we include fruits like watermelons. We also spray water on the animals inside the shelter and often cover them with wet rucksacks," Aneesh GR, Forest Range Officer of the Elephant Rehabilitation Centre, Kuppukad, told PTI.

There are 16 elephants in the camp; out of them, seven are juveniles. The mahouts regularly wash them to help them beat the heat. An in-house veterinarian is also monitoring the health of the animals regularly.

An official of the Indian Meteorological Department said the average temperatures in comparison with the corresponding period last year saw an average deviation of above 4.5 degrees Celsius and an orange alert has to be issued in Palakkad.

If the high temperatures recorded on Tuesday continue over the following days, there is a possibility that heatwave alerts or declarations will be issued for the districts of Alappuzha, Thrissur, and Kollam.