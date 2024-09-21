Wayanad aid memorandum: Kerala CM slams media for 'destructive journalism'

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday slammed a section of the media for allegedly spreading "fake news" about the memorandum prepared by the state government for central aid in the context of the Wayanad landslide disaster, terming it "destructive journalism."

"What is happening in Kerala is destructive journalism. A section of the media has turned into factories for creating controversies," Vijayan said at a press conference.