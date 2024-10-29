Wayanad bypoll: Priyanka Gandhi ends first round of campaign; hits out at Centre over delayed aid for landslide victims

<p>Wayanad: Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyanka-gandhi">Priyanka Gandhi Vadra</a> on Tuesday completed her first round of campaign for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll by focusing her attack against the BJP government at the Centre for allegedly subverting the Constitution and neglecting the victims of landslide-hit Wayanad.</p><p>The AICC general secretary on Tuesday addressed campaign meetings at four assembly segments of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency that are in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. Priyanka's meetings drew huge crowd as she also interacted with people at various places.</p><p>Priyanka criticised that the BJP was resorting to ugly politics by not announcing any compensation to the landslide hit Wayanad even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the region and assured assistance. Priyanka said that she would fight for the due benefits of the people.</p>.'No Ayushman Bharat benefits for elderly in Delhi, Bengal as TMC, AAP not implementing it for political reasons': PM Modi.<p>She also alleged that the BJP government was destroying democracy and spreading anger, hatred and divisiveness. "They have forgotten the essence of our nation and lacked respect for the people, which is evident from their policies over the last ten years. Measures like demonetisation only favoured a few friends of Modi. BJP's sole aim is to remain in power by any means. The Congress is strongly fighting against it," she said.</p><p>The Nehru-Gandhi scion also thanked the people of Wayanad for electing her brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the previous elections. "We are indebted to the people of Wayanad for supporting and voting for Rahul at a time when a massive campaign was launched to tarnish his image," she said.</p><p>Priyanka also stressed that she would be with the people of Wayanad. "I will not disappoint you and raise your voice on every platform. I have already dedicated myself and I will commit to you for the rest of my life. I will not let you down," she said.</p><p>Priyanka visited the Seethi Haji memorial football stadium at Edvana in Malappuram and interacted with young football players. She also took note of the emotional bonding of the people of Malappuram with football.</p><p>Priyanka is likely to meet the survivors of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides in her next round of campaign.</p>