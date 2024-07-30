Wayanad landslide: Families desperately search for their dear ones

"I tried to hold my mother and sister even as the water entered our house... but my attempts went in vain as the water flow was too severe. I had the misfortune of remaining as mute spectator when my dear ones were being swept away," said Vijayan.

Hospitals in Wayanad witnessed heart-rending scenes of the landslide survivors frantically searching for their family members among the dead bodies as well as the injured.

Fr. Jibin Vatuvalathil, priest of the St Sebastian Church, told DH that it was by around 2 am that people rang up him and rushed to the church for shelter. "It was, indeed, a frightening situation. People were moving around frantically looking for their dear and near ones, that too in the darkness. Many were heaving a sigh of relief as they had a narrow escape," he recollected.

He said that owing to the heavy rains over the last couple of days, many people had shifted from the region either to their relatives' houses or other safe places. Nevertheless, many others, who considered Chooralmala as a safe place stayed back, he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged the people to adhere to the advisories of authorities to shift to safe places. He also said that Mundakai was the epicentre of the calamity.