Wayanad landslide further triggers Kerala's demand for new dam at Mullaperiyar

But the Tamil Nadu government is of the view that there is no need for constructing a new dam as the existing dam has been strengthened. Tamil Nadu is also insisting that the water level could be raised up to 152 feet.

Kerala's suggestion is that a new dam need to be constructed close to the existing dam using modern standards and techniques so as to ensure the safety of lakhs of people. Kerala is also assuring that adequate water to Tamil Nadu could be ensured from the new dam.

A delegation of Kerala MPs also called on Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and urged that the demand for a new dam should be considered as Kerala could not withstand yet another disaster like the Wayanad landslide.

Various forums batting for a new dam have also further raised the demand in the backdrop of the Wayanad landslide.