Wayanad landslide further triggers Kerala's demand for new dam at Mullaperiyar

Thiruvananthapuram: The back to back natural calamities in Kerala has further triggered the state's long pending demand to decommission the around 130 years old Mullaperiyar dam and construct a new one.
MPs from Kerala, both from the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front and the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front, are taking up the issue with Centre.
UDF MPs also raised the matter in the Parliament and staged a protest in the Lok Sabha the other day for denying permission to an adjournment motion notice on the matter.
The key contentions of Kerala are that any unfortunate incident to the dam, which is situated in Idukki, will seriously affect people of at least five districts of central and south Kerala - Idukki, Kochi, Kpttayam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha.
The dam was constructed using surkhi-lime mixture which is not as strong as concrete. There were also reports that the dam is situated in earthquake prone areas and might not be able to withstand earthquakes.
The Mullaperiyar dam was constructed during 1887-1895 with a full reservoir level of 152 feet. Tamil Nadu, which manages the dam, takes water to the Vaigai basin through a tunnel.
The Central Water Commission in 1979 found damages in the dam and initiated strengthening measures. Since then Kerala has been raising safety concerns and demanding new dam.
But the Tamil Nadu government is of the view that there is no need for constructing a new dam as the existing dam has been strengthened. Tamil Nadu is also insisting that the water level could be raised up to 152 feet.
Kerala's suggestion is that a new dam need to be constructed close to the existing dam using modern standards and techniques so as to ensure the safety of lakhs of people. Kerala is also assuring that adequate water to Tamil Nadu could be ensured from the new dam.
A delegation of Kerala MPs also called on Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and urged that the demand for a new dam should be considered as Kerala could not withstand yet another disaster like the Wayanad landslide.
Various forums batting for a new dam have also further raised the demand in the backdrop of the Wayanad landslide.
Published 08 August 2024, 11:19 IST