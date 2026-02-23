Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Wayanad landslide: Handing over of houses for survivors postponed to March 1

Finishing works of the houses as well as the approach road were still pending. That seems to be the reason for postponing the event.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 13:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 13:52 IST
India NewsKeralaKerala NewsWayanad

Follow us on :

Follow Us