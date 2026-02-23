<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has postponed the handing over of 178 houses to the survivors of the 2024 Wayanad landslide.</p><p>The event scheduled to be held on February 25 has been postponed to March 1, the chief minister's office informed.</p>.Kerala steps up Wayanad landslide rehabilitation as LDF, UDF roll out housing projects.<p>Finishing works of the houses as well as the approach road were still pending. That seems to be the reason for postponing the event.</p><p>A total of 327 houses are being constructed in the township being set up at Elstone estate near Kalpetta town. </p><p>Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for 50 houses to be constructed by the Congress at Mepadi in Wayanad on February 26. <br></p>