Wayanad landslide: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for deceased's next of kin, Rs 50K for those injured

New Delhi: "Distressed" by the devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those who were injured in the natural disaster.
Modi also spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured all possible help from the Centre in the wake of the prevailing situation there.
While Leaders of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi expressed their anguish, Home Minister Amit Shah said he is "deeply concerned" by the incidents of landslides and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in Wayanad.
In a post on 'X', the Prime Minister's Office said that Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased in the landslides in parts of Wayanad. The injured would be given Rs 50,000, it said.
The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the landslides in parts of Wayanad. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. https://t.co/1RSsknTtvo— PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 30, 2024
Modi said separately on 'X', "distressed by the landslides in parts of Wayanad. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured."
Distressed by the landslides in parts of Wayanad. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2024
Rescue ops are currently underway to assist all those affected. Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @pinarayivijayan and also assured all possible…
Several Kerala MPs raised the issue in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seeking suspension of business to discuss the natural disaster that has claimed several lives.
Rahul said on 'X' that he has "deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones."
I am deeply anguished by the massive landslides near Meppadi in Wayanad. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. I hope those still trapped are brought to safety soon.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 30, 2024
I have spoken to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad…
He said he has spoken to the Kerala Chief Minister and the Wayanad District Collector, who assured him that rescue operations are underway. "I have requested them to ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room, and inform us of any assistance needed for the relief efforts," he said while urging all UDF workers to assist the administration in the rescue and relief operations.
Track live updates from the Kerala landslide here
Kharge also expressed "extremely pained" by the incident while urging the state and union governments to expedite relief and rescue operations and provide urgent medical help to the victims, in coordination with all the agencies.
"Congress leaders and workers should put in all their efforts to provide every possible assistance to the people. Coordinate with doctors, and paramedics and kindly follow up with the agencies to support the victims of the tragedy," he said.
Priyanka Gandhi, who Congress had announced as Wayanad candidate for the Lok Sabha bypolls, said she is "deeply saddened" and urged the government to take immediate action to expedite relief and rescue operations and request UDF workers to step forward to do all they can be of support and comfort to all those affected by this tragedy.