Wayanad landslide: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for deceased's next of kin, Rs 50K for those injured

New Delhi: "Distressed" by the devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those who were injured in the natural disaster.

Modi also spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured all possible help from the Centre in the wake of the prevailing situation there.

While Leaders of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi expressed their anguish, Home Minister Amit Shah said he is "deeply concerned" by the incidents of landslides and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in Wayanad.