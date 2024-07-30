Wayanad landslides: 104 bodies recovered, hundreds feared trapped

Thiruvananthapuram: At least 104 bodies were recovered till Tuesday night while around hundred others were still missing in one of the most devastating landslides of recent times that hit the ecologically sensitive Wayanad in Kerala during the wee hours of the day.

Around 130 were also injured in the landslide that bulldozed Chooralmala and Mundakkai regions near Meppadi town, around 25 kilometres from the district headquarters Kalpetta.

Puthumala at Meppadi, which had witnessed a landslide in August 2019 claiming 17 lives, is hardly two kilometres from Chooralmala.

The deceased, including women, elderly persons and children, were either washed away or crushed between the debris as the landslide reduced many houses to rubbles. Many bodies were recovered from distant spots, some even from around 40 kilometres away at Pothukal near Nilambur in Malappuram district. Many bodies were in a scattered condition and the identity of many body parts were yet to be ascertained.

The death toll is expected to go up as many feared trapped in the debris. Service of police sniffer dogs were also being used to locate the presence of people among the debris.

Several tourists were also feared missing in the landslide even as some tourists managed to escape with injuries.

Survivors said that the landslide took place by around 1.30 am. It was preceded by thundering sounds from the mountains. Sensing danger, many managed to rush out of their homes. Many became victims of the landslide despite efforts from dear and near ones to save.