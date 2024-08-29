Wayanad landslides: All-party meeting convened by Kerala CM, 1000 sq feet houses to be built for survivors

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government is planning to construct houses with an area of 1,000 square feet to those who lost their houses in the Wayanad landslide.
Addressing an all party meeting on Thursday to discuss the rehabilitation of the landslide hit people, the Chief Minister said that uniform houses would be constructed for all. Quality of construction will be ensured and structure would be strong enough for future expansion. Those who are in rented houses would be given priority.
The Chief Minister said that leaders of all political parties extended support to the government's efforts to provide proper relief and rehabilitation to the landslide affected people. Government will also provide employment opportunities and skill development programmes to the landslide survivors, he said.
The state government will soon submit detailed representations to the government on the relief and rehabilitation schemes and seek financial assistance. The state had roughly estimated that Rs. 2,000 core would be required for the relief and rehabilitation measures. The Chief Minister held preliminary talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard earlier this week.
The landslide that happened in Chooralmala, Mundakkai regions of Meppadi in Wayanad on July 30 claimed over 300 lives while nearly 100 are still missing. Efforts to trace missing persons from the unidentified bodies and body parts through DNA matching are still progressing. Around 40 bodies were so far identified using DNA matching.
