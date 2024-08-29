Wayanad landslides: All-party meeting convened by Kerala CM, 1000 sq feet houses to be built for survivors

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government is planning to construct houses with an area of 1,000 square feet to those who lost their houses in the Wayanad landslide.

Addressing an all party meeting on Thursday to discuss the rehabilitation of the landslide hit people, the Chief Minister said that uniform houses would be constructed for all. Quality of construction will be ensured and structure would be strong enough for future expansion. Those who are in rented houses would be given priority.

The Chief Minister said that leaders of all political parties extended support to the government's efforts to provide proper relief and rehabilitation to the landslide affected people. Government will also provide employment opportunities and skill development programmes to the landslide survivors, he said.