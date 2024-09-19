Wayanad landslides: Blame game between CPI(M) and BJP over delay in Central aid

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala is alleging the BJP government at the Centre is showing discrimination by not yet allowing any financial assistance for the Wayanad landslide even as assistance were announced for states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tripura which witnessed natural calamities after the Wayanad landslide of July 30.

The BJP is defending the allegations by citing that Kerala was yet to submit a detailed memorandum to the Centre for the relief and rehabilitation of the landslide affected people and also accused the Pinarayi Vijayan government of trying to present exorbitant figures.