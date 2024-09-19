Wayanad landslides: Blame game between CPI(M) and BJP over delay in Central aid

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala is alleging the BJP government at the Centre is showing discrimination by not yet allowing any financial assistance for the Wayanad landslide even as assistance were announced for states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tripura which witnessed natural calamities after the Wayanad landslide of July 30.
The BJP is defending the allegations by citing that Kerala was yet to submit a detailed memorandum to the Centre for the relief and rehabilitation of the landslide affected people and also accused the Pinarayi Vijayan government of trying to present exorbitant figures.
In a bid to resist the criticisms, the CPI(M) has launched a stir alleging attempts to sabotage the Centre's assistance to the state. The CPI(M) decided to hold demonstrations across the state over the issue from Friday and stage district level protests on September 24.
CPI(M) state secretariat maintained that the state government already submitted a memorandum seeking a preliminary assistance of Rs 1,200 crore as it would require time to finalise the comprehensive rehabilitation plans. But the Centre is yet to give any assistance to Kerala.
CPI(M) also points out that earlier this month union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an immediate assistance of Rs 3,448 crore to mitigate the impact of floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), which also includes the Centre's share.
Last month the Centre also announced Rs 40 crore to Tripura for flood relief. Kerala, which suffered more devastating calamity ahead of those states, are yet to receive any assistance from the Centre even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced during his visit to Wayanad that Kerala would be helped liberally.
BJP state president K Surendran said that the CPI(M) government was trying to cover up their lapses in submitting detailed memorandum to the Centre seeking assistance as well as the alleged attempts to present bogus claims like Rs. 75,000 for cremating each body.
The state government had already clarified that it had sought assistance from the Centre on various aspects related to the calamity based on SDRF norms. Hence Rs. 75,000 was mentioned as expense for funeral for each body.
