Wayanad landslides: Death toll at 189, 395 still missing

The chances of more bodies being washed away through the river is not being ruled out. But search operations in the waterway are quite challenging owing to the heavy flow and presence of many waterfalls along the forest stretch.

It was also estimated that as many as 348 buildings collapsed in the landslide. As many pets and domestic animals were killed and injured in the landslide, animal rescue teams are also involved in the rescue and relief works. Many NGOs are also rushing relief materials to those staying in the relief camps.

Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha and Wayanad former MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi visited the spot and interacted with the survivors.

The Chief Minister, who held an all-party meeting, said that it would take some time to finish the search operations and initiate rehabilitation of the survivors.

Meanwhile, rough weather alert is prevailing in many other northern districts also. At Wadakkanchery in Thrissur many people were shifted to safer places following landslide alerts.