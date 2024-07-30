Wayanad landslides: Death toll crosses 150, over 200 reported missing

Government sources said that so far, missing reports of over 200 people have been registered by their relatives at various control rooms. But the real number of missing people can only be known after detailed compilation of data from various sources.

Apart from resorts and hotels, there are a large number of home stays from where many people disappeared due to the landslide. Even as there were restrictions on people going to the region owing to the rough weather, some home stays were allegedly accommodating tourists illegally. There were reports of 4 tourists, including a doctor from Odisha, of being trapped in the landside. The doctor and a para-medical staff were admitted to a hospital in Wayanad with serious injuries.

Panchayat ward member of Chooralmala Noorudeen C K told DH that owing to the rough weather many people in the region had shifted to other places. Hence efforts are being made to trace the whereabouts of each and every one missing from the locality.