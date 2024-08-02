Wayanad landslides: Indian Army finds four survivors during rescue ops

Following the Wayanad landslides the Indian Army found four alive individuals - two males and two females - who were stranded in Padavetti Kunnu, during the rescue operations.

The operation was carried out with precision and care, ensuring the safety of all individuals involved.

A casualty evacuation was coordinated, and an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) was launched to facilitate the rescue. The swift response and seamless execution of the operation ensured the timely evacuation of the stranded individuals, the statement said.

Unfortunately, one of the rescued females is experiencing difficulties with her leg and is receiving necessary medical attention.

According to the district administration, as of Thursday night, 190 people have died and over 200 are missing in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad district three days ago on July 30.

On Friday morning, Kerala ADGP M R Ajith Kumar said that approximately 300 people were still missing.

