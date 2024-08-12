Wayanad landslides: Kerala Bank writes off dues of victims with loan obligations worth Rs 30 crore

Thiruvananthapuram: People of the landslide hit Chooralmala-Mundakkai regions of Wayanad in Kerala owed nearly Rs 30 crore to various banks on account of loans availed for purposes like agriculture, housing and vehicle.

Kerala Bank, a cooperative bank under the state government, has already decided to write off the loans owed to them availed by the landslide victims. Other banks are also likely to make similar announcements soon.

State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) convenor Pradeep K S told DH that as per a preliminary estimation, people of the region had pending bank loans to the tune of Rs 29 crore. A major chunk of it is with the Kerala Gramin Bank, followed by Kerala Bank and other nationalised and scheduled banks.

He said that a meeting of the SLBC would be held soon to take a decision on the loans of the landslide victims.