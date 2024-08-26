Wayanad landslides: Kerala CM Vijayan to call on PM Modi in order to seek assistance for relief measures

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday in order to seek assistance from the Centre for rehabilitation of the people hit by the recent landslides at Wayanad.

Modi, who visited the landslide-hit parts of Wayanad on August 10, had said that the Centre would be taking a liberal approach in extending support for the rehabilitation and relief measures at Wayanad.

Sources said that Vijayan would be briefing the Prime Minister about the state government's relief and rehabilitation plans, which include setting up of township for those who lost houses and providing employment opportunities for the ones affected. The state government had estimated the total loss due to the landslides at around Rs 1,200 crore; and Rs. 2,000 crore was estimated to be required for relief and rehabilitation.