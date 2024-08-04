Wayanad landslides: Kerala govt starts matching DNA of unidentified bodies with kin of missing persons

The total deaths confirmed by the government so far is 221, which include 97 men, 87 women and 37 children. Relatives so far identified 172 bodies. This apart, 166 body parts were also recovered, mostly from the Chaliyar river. The unofficial death toll is around 375

An official involved in the rescue operation told DH that the chances of people washed away through the forest areas being caught by wild animals could not be ruled out. However, the presence of man-eating animals in the region is comparatively less. Carcasses of a couple of sambar deer were recovered during the search operation.

The search is also focused on the Soochipara waterfall. During the 2019 Puthumala landslide, several bodies were recovered from Soochipara. At least five bodies of the 2019 landslide couldn't be traced yet.

Already DNA samples of the unidentified bodies and body parts are being preserved before the funeral is performed. Now, a medical team will be collecting blood samples from the family members or blood relatives of the missing persons and it would be matched with the DNA samples of the unidentified bodies and body parts.