Wayanad landslides: Make system to disburse compensation via bank account, says Kerala High Court

During the hearing, the Central government told the court that a high-powered committee was examining whether to declare the tragedy as a national disaster.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 10:25 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 10:25 IST
