Wayanad landslides: Make system to disburse compensation via bank account, says Kerala High Court

<p>Kochi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/keralahigh-court">Kerala High Court </a>on Wednesday noted that there were reports that victims of the Wayanad landslides are yet to receive compensation and directed the government to set up a mechanism to disburse financial aid via the treasury or bank accounts.</p>.<p>The direction by a bench of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Syam Kumar V M came during the hearing of a case initiated by the High Court on its own after the landslides that occurred in Wayanad on July 30.</p>.Priyanka accuses Modi govt of neglecting Wayanad rehab efforts.<p>During the hearing, the Central government told the court that a high-powered committee was examining whether to declare the tragedy as a national disaster.</p>.<p>The state government told the court that the scheme to provide Rs 300 per day to the disaster victims was being extended for another 30 days.</p>.<p>After hearing everyone, the court listed the matter for further adjudication on November 15.</p>