Wayanad landslides: Scenic Mundakkai junction, Chooralmala turn into ghost towns

Wayanad (Kerala): Flattened buildings, mud-filled potholes and cracked land dotted with huge boulders-- these were the scenes at Mundakkai junction and nearby Chooralmala Town in Kerala's Wayanad on Wednesday.

Before the massive landslides devastated parts of the hill district in the small hours of Tuesday, the places were nerve centres of activities for people living in those areas.

The tiny junction in Mundakkai and the moderate town in Chooralmala had been dotted by shops and concrete structures.