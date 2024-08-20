Home
Wayanad landslides wiped out 17 families totally, 119 still missing: Kerala CM

The chief minister said steps to provide temporary accommodation to families in relief camps are progressing. The rehabilitation plans will be finalised after holding talks with experts and local representatives, he said.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 20 August 2024, 15:28 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the July 30 landslides in Wayanad wiped out every member of 17 families, totalling 65 people.

He also said among the 179 bodies identified so far, dependents of five could not be traced yet. Financial assistance of Rs 6 lakh each announced by the government was so far distributed to 59 dependents of the deceased.

As many as 119 persons are still missing. DNA samples from 91 relatives of missing persons were collected so far and efforts for DNA matching is on.

The chief minister said steps to provide temporary accommodation to families in relief camps are progressing. The rehabilitation plans will be finalised after holding talks with experts and local representatives, he said.

Published 20 August 2024, 15:28 IST
