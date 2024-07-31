Wayanad Landslides | Woman insists her family shift to a different area following heavy rains, saves their lives

The death toll in the Wayanad landside tragedy keeps on escalating as rescue workers recover more bodies from under the debris. The death toll crossed 150 by 10 am on Wednesday. Over 200 people are reported missing.

Search operations resumed at Mundakkai, Chooralmala and Attamala regions from the early hours of the day. A landslide from the Vellarimala mountains had ravaged the region during the wee hours of Tuesday, July 30.