<p>Bringing relief and fresh hope to the survivors of the 2024 Mundakkai–Chooralmala landslides in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wayanada">Wayanad</a>, Kerala, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/left-democratic-front-ldf">Left Democratic Front (LDF)</a> government has handed over 178 houses in the township being developed at Kalpetta.</p><p>The move is expected to provide a major boost to the Left Front in the poll-bound state, highlighting the government's rehabilitation efforts.</p><p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a>, who handed over the keys and land deeds to the beneficiaries, said the government had to overcome several hurdles, including the alleged denial of due assistance by the Centre and misleading campaigns discouraging contributions to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cm-relief-fund">CMDRF</a>).</p><p>His statement assumes significance as the CPM had recently criticised Congress leaders, including Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, for not contributing to the CMDRF for landslide relief activities.</p><p>The Chief Minister assured that all 400-odd houses would be completed before the next monsoon. He also said that sufficient furniture would be provided to the beneficiaries.</p><p>All the houses are disaster-resilient, and their construction quality and strength have been ensured through multiple levels of testing. The township, being set up on 64 hectares of land at Elstone Estate in Kalpetta, will include common amenities to provide better living conditions for the survivors. Each house has a total area of 1,000 square feet, comprising two bedrooms, and stands on seven cents of land. The project is being developed at a cost of Rs 351 crore.</p><p>In addition to the 350 houses that were completely destroyed in the landslide during the early hours of July 30, 2024, several nearby houses suffered partial damage, and many areas were declared unsafe for habitation. All affected families are being provided with new houses.</p><p>The Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League are each providing 100 houses.</p><p>Meanwhile, Kalpetta MLA T <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddique">Siddique</a> of the Congress faced howling during the first-phase inauguration of the township on Sunday.</p><p>A group of people, believed to be CPM supporters, reportedly howled while Siddique was speaking at the event.</p><p>Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said the Chief Minister should apologise to the MLA, who had been invited to the function. He alleged that CPM activists were responsible for the disruption and added that the township was being developed using contributions from Congress MLAs.</p>