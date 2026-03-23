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'We want to know if our son is safe': Parents of seafarer seek help after losing contact amid Iran conflict

A Kerala family is seeking desperate help from government after they lost contact with their seafarer son and another youth for over a month amid the escalating conflict in Iran.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 10:04 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 10:04 IST
India NewsKeralaIranWest AsiaShipMissing boys

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