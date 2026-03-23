<p>Wayanad: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/parents">parents</a> of a 20-year-old seafarer from Mananthavady are desperately seeking answers after losing contact with their son for over a month amid the ongoing conflict in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>.</p>.<p>Fadusha Farhan T U, son of Shamsudheen and Rehnath, was working aboard a Malta-flagged commercial vessel, Arucus, operated by Trim Ship Management, and stationed in Iran.</p>.<p>Another youth from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a>, Jerin Joseph of Idukki, who was also on the same <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ship">ship</a>, has similarly been unreachable.</p>.<p>Speaking to PTI, Rehnath said Farhan had been on the vessel for the past eight months. “He last spoke to us on February 27 through a video call and said everything was normal. He mentioned the ship would soon begin its journey from Tehran to Turkey,” she recalled.</p>.28 Indian vessels with 778 seafarers onboard stuck in Persian Gulf: Govt.<p>However, all communication was lost the very next day as tensions escalated in the region. The family’s attempts to contact the shipping company have also been unsuccessful.</p>.<p>Shamsudheen said this was not the first time they had faced such a situation. “Last year, during a brief conflict, we couldn’t reach him for over 20 days due to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/internet-shutdown">internet shutdowns</a>. But this time, the situation appears far more serious,” he said.</p>.<p>The distressed parents have approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister of State <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suresh-gopi">Suresh Gopi</a>, MLA O R Kelu and MP Priyanka Gandhi, urging immediate intervention.</p>.<p>Farhan, the eldest of four siblings, is the primary hope of the family. Shamsudheen runs a small dried fish shop to support the household.</p>.<p>“We just want to know if our son and Jerin are safe. If the Indian government raises the issue with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iranian">Iranian</a> authorities, we may get some information,” Rehnath said, expressing hope for their safe return.</p>