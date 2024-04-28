Weather agencies issue maximum temperature warning in Kerala

"Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 41°C in Palakkad district, around 40°C in Kollam & Thrissur districts, around 38°C in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode & Kannur districts, and around 37°C in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram & Kasaragod districts, and around 36°C in Thiruvananthapuram district (3 to 5°C above normal) during 28th April to 2nd May 2024," the weather agencies said.